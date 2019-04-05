

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck's PROVENTIL (albuterol sulfate) HFA Inhalation Aerosol, 120mcg. Endo said its subsidiary, Endo Procurement Operations, recently entered into an exclusive U.S. supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic of the product.



Par Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, NY, develops, manufactures and markets cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX