Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - IntellaEquity Inc. (CSE: IEQ) (the "Corporation") would like to provide an update with respect to the distribution of an aggregate of 25,629,564 common shares (the "Sensor Shares") in the capital of Sensor Technologies Corp. ("Sensor") to the shareholders of the Corporation, as previously announced in its press releases of December 12, 2018 and January 29, 2019.

The Corporation has provided the transfer agent of Sensor with the stock certificate and the necessary documentation to effect the transfer of the Sensor Shares from the Corporation to its shareholders on Feb 22, 2019. However, due to the fact that the Corporation is incorporated pursuant to the laws of the state of Delaware, it is required to obtain the approval of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") of the United States. The Corporation has made the necessary filings with FINRA in order to obtain its approval. The Corporation will provide updates as they become available.

About the Corporation

IntellaEquity is a publicly traded company, it is a diversified investment and venture capital firm focused on providing investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies and assets. The investment portfolio may be comprised of securities of both public and private issuers primarily in technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain and may also include investments in certain other sectors, including water, green energy, and alternative energy. Target investments shall encompass companies at all stages of development, including pre-initial public offering and/or early-stage companies requiring start-up or development capital, as well as intermediate and senior companies.

Corporation contact:

Allen Lone

President and CEO

905.275.8111, ext. 226

Email: atlone@intellaequity.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and forward-looking statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

