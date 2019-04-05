COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

5 April 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 29 March 2019 100 51.53 51.53 51.530000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 29 March 2019 100 51.5 51.5 51.500000 IEX ("IEXG") 29 March 2019 130,300 51.35 51.9 51.637701 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 29 March 2019 100 51.5 51.5 51.500000 OTC Markets ("OTC") 29 March 2019 100 51.53 51.53 51.530000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 01 April 2019 102,940 51.25 51.84 51.546212 NYSE 02 April 2019 108,800 50.76 51.63 51.077423 NYSE 03 April 2019 101,000 50.23 50.85 50.686288 NYSE 04 April 2019 103,000 50.61 50.89 50.761080 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 1, 2, 3 and 4 April 2019 29 March 2019 Investment firm: HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/5301/190405_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details_Cover_page.pdf?

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

