

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The investors are eagerly waiting for Labor Department's Employment Situation Report. The projection is for surge from 20,000 jobs in January. Unemployment is expected to be unchanged at 3.8 percent from the prior period.



Hints of a new consensus in U.S. - China Trade talks might be reflected in next days.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher. The initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 12.25 points.



The U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in nearly six months.



The Dow climbed 166.50 points or 0.6 percent to 26,384.63 and the S&P 500 rose 5.99 points or 0.2 percent to 2,879.39, while the Nasdaq edged down 3.77 points or 0.1 percent to 7,891.78.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation Report for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 170,000, versus 20,000 in the prior month. The Unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.8 percent.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count were 1094 and U.S. Rig Count were 1006.



Fed's Consumer Credit for February will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $17.0 billion, unchanged from January.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a lecture and discussion on 'Disruption and Opportunity: Shaping Policy in a Digital World' at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies and the Fiscal Research Center at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by audience Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. The markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were closed for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.



Japanese markets hit a one-month high. The average of household spending in Japan rose an annual 1.7 percent in the month, missing expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent.



The Nikkei average rose 82.55 points or 0.38 percent to 21,807.50, marking the highest close since March 4. The broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent higher at 1,625.75.



Australian shares fell sharply, dragged down by financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 51.50 points or 0.83 percent to 6,181.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 49.80 points or 0.79 percent at 6,270.60.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 12.38 points or 0.24 percent. The German DAX is down 4.47 points or 0.04 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 10.75 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 30.28 points or 0.32 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.15 percent.



