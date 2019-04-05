Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NOMINATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDIT COMMISSION OF 05-Apr-2019 / 15:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 5 April 2019 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NOMINATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDIT COMMISSION OF NORILSK NICKEL FOR 2019 AGM Moscow - the Board of Directors of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, has approved the nominations to the Board of Directors and the Company's Audit Commission for the shareholders' vote at 2019 Annual General Meeting. The nominations to the Board of Directors are as follows: ? Alexey Bashkirov, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board, INTERROS Holding Company LLC, Managing Director, Winter Capital Advisors LLC ? Andrei Bougrov, Senior Vice President, member of the Management Board, Nornickel ? Evgeny Shvarts, Director for Conservation Policy, WWF Russia ? Gareth Penny, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Edcon Holdings Limited, Non-Executive Director, Julius Baer Holding Ltd., Non-Executive Director, Amulet Diamond Corp. ? Marianna Zakharova, First Vice President, General Counsel, member of the Management Board Nornickel ? Maxim Poletaev, Advisor to President, PJSC Sberbank of Russia ? Robert Edwards, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd, Director, Scriptfert New Zealand Ltd (pvt), Principal, Highcross Resources Ltd. ? Roger Munnings, Independent director, PJSC LUKoil, PJSC JFC Sistema ? Sergey Barbashev, First Vice President, member of the Management Board, Nornickel ? Sergey Bratukhin, President, CIS Investment Advisers LLC ? Sergey Volk, Senior Banker, PJSC Sberbank of Russia ? Stalbek Mishakov, Adviser to President, CJSC RUSAL Global Management B.V. ? Vyacheslav Solomin, Executive Director, En+ Management LLC The nominations to the Company's Audit Commission are as follows: ? Alexey Dzybalov, Analytics, United Company RUSAL Plc ? Anna Masalova, Financial Director, CJSC Moscow-McDonald's ? Elena Yanevich CEO, Interpromlising LLC ? Georgiy Svanidze, Director of Financial Department, INTERROS Holding Company LLC ? Vladimir Shilkov, Vice-President of Investment Department, CIS Investment Advisers LLC ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of NORILSK NICKEL Group include the Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula and Bystrinski GOK in the Zabaikalsky region in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 8106 EQS News ID: 796593 End of Announcement EQS News Service

