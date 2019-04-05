Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - 1169071 B.C. Ltd. ("071BC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement ("Placement").

The Company issued 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $200,000 ("Gross Proceeds"). The Gross Proceeds of the Placement shall be used for general working capital purposes.

There were no purchase warrants or finder's fees paid as a result of this Placement. The Placement is subject to a standard four month hold period.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Held, Director

E-mail: jheld@aloefinance.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of 071BC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of 071BC. Although 071BC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because 071BC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. 071BC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

