Visiongain Publishes Global Laminated Busbar Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor (Copper, Aluminium), by Insulation Material (Epoxy Powder Coating, Teonex, Tedlar, Mylar, Nomex, Kapton), by End User (Power Electronics & Silicon Carbides. Alternative Energy, Transportation, Telecom, Datacenters, Aerospace & Defence, Industrial) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• A busbar is a metallic strip placed inside switchgear, panel boards for local high current power distribution.

• Busbars are also used to connect low voltage equipment in battery banks and high voltage equipment at electrical switchyards.

• Laminated busbars are engineered components that consist of layers of fabricated metals such as copper, brass or aluminium separated by thin dielectric materials, laminated into a unified structure.

Market Overview and Trends

• Laminated busbars are used as they help reduce system costs, improve reliability, increase capacitance, and eliminate wiring errors.

• Based on its beneficial features, laminated busbars is largely being used as a superior method of power distribution for today's electrical and electronic systems.

• These advanced systems offer better electrical and mechanical performance compared to the conventional power-distribution cabling systems like cabling harnesses and facilitate field service.

• Laminated bus-bar systems significantly reduce the probability of incorrect assembly and are less susceptible to problems created by flexing, shock, or vibration.

• The technologically improved and the highly complex and compact electronic devices being developed currently require the central power distribution system to optimize the power being distributed.

• Also, adoption of power distribution systems that is capable of making efficient use of space and providing low inductance is developing with rising adoption of high speed electronics and increasing switching speeds and decreasing pulse rise times of digital and analogue circuits, generators, and data transmission equipment.

• These developments have made laminated busbar the ideal power distribution tool lately.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand for hybrid & electric vehicles

• Increase in renewable energy integration

• Increasing concerns regarding environment

• Government regulations and increasing public initiatives regarding energy savings and consumption

• Rising awareness among consumers regarding energy

• Depleting fuel resources, growing switchgears market, increasing demand from residential to industrial applications, and increasing focus towards development of smart cities further support the growth of this market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Unorganized market providing low-quality and inexpensive products is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The laminated busbar market is segmented on the conductor, insulation material, end user and geography.

Conductor

• Copper Market, 2019-2029

• Aluminium Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Insulation Material

• Epoxy Powder Coating Market, 2019-2029

• Teonex Market, 2019-2029

• Tedlar Market, 2019-2029

• Mylar Market, 2019-2029

• Nomex Market, 2019-2029

• Kapton Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Power Electronics & Silicon Carbides Market, 2019-2029

• Alternative Energy Market, 2019-2029

• Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Telecom Market, 2019-2029

• Datacenters Market, 2019-2029

• Aerospace & Defense Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players in the laminated busbar market have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to capture a larger share of the market.

• In December 2017 Rogers Power Electronics Solutions (PES) introduced its expanded range of ROLINX busbar solutions.

Major Market Players:

Mersen, Methode Electronics, Rogers, Amphenol, Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric, Sun.King Power Electronics, OEM Automatic, Idealac, Electronic Systems Packaging (ESP), and Ryoden Kasei.

Companies covered in the report include:

Amphenol

Bevone

Chhajed Steel & Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Systems Packaging (ESP)

Foshan Zhuoerte Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Idealac

Jans Copper

King Power Electronics

Kinto Electric Co., Ltd.

Mersen

Methode Electronics

MT System

OEM Automatic

Raychem RPG

Rogers

Ryoden Kasei

Shennan Circuits

Shenzhen Woer New Energy

Storm Power Components

Suzhou West Deane Machinery

Triton Manufacturing

XIN CHENG INDUSTRY MATERIAL CO., LTD.

Yueqing Kangsheng Copper Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric

