According to item 6.2.2 of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook ("Rulebook") and item 6.3 in Supplement B to the Rulebook, the Exchange can make an administrative decision to remove a company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North if the company materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements. According to the guidance text to section 6.2.2 of the Rulebook, such an assessment may be based on whether the issuer has undergone such significant changes that the Company shall be regarded as a new company ("change of identity"). However, a delisting decision in such a situation can be avoided if the Company undergoes a new listing process and is deemed to fulfill the requirements for a listing on First North Stockholm. The Marketing Group Plc announced on April 1, 2019, that the company will not submit an application to the Exchange. With reference to the above, the trading in The Marketing Group Plc shares is to cease with effect from today, April 5, 2019. Please note that the trading in the shares are halted and that trading will not be resumed. Short name: TMG ---------------------------- ISIN code: GB00BYZX7449 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 122959 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB