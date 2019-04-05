Covesting and PrimeXBT to Launch Copy Trading in Groundbreaking New Partnership

GIBRALTAR, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covesting, a Europe-based, licensed digital currency exchange and professional trading platform offering a secure and technologically-advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, have announced their first ever B2B partnership.

Covesting has long been working to develop bank-grade infrastructure suitable for institutions and other global players. The scalable architecture allows Covesting to integrate with and license their cutting-edge technology to other platforms.

One of Covesting's most anticipated features, copy trading, allows novice traders to follow the industry's top traders and mimic tried-and-true trading strategies, giving them a competitive edge and a shortcut to profit.

The COV token, a utility token designed to unlock the potential of the copy-trading module, will be integrated into the PrimeXBT's third-party platform and become an essential part of the copy trading experience.

The two companies anticipate finalizing the integration of both the copy trading module and COV utility token within the next four months.

Covesting Founder and CEO, Dmitrij Pruglo, spoke of the groundbreaking partnership, stating that "PrimeXBT is one of the fastest growing startups in the crypto industry, offering among the best platforms for competitive trading conditions. We firmly believe our copy trading module will be extremely beneficial for PrimeXBT platform, which allows trading with 100x leverage across a variety of digital assets."

"Copy trading is at the core of Covesting, and we're proud to offer the state of the art, proprietary technology to integrate with other industry players," - Pruglo added.

DISCLAIMER: Covesting solely provides technology within the scope of a licensing agreement and is not liable for any risks related to the service quality or any products offered by a third-party partner.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building an ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that includes a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway fully compliant with strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology License (DLT) from regulatory authorities in Gibraltar. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading and algorithmic order execution.

For more information, please visit covesting.io

Follow COVESTING on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.