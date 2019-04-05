BiD Masters' Affordable Fixed Price Support Packages are Set to Empower SMEs to Bid for and Win More Public Sector Contracts

LONDON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiD Masters today announced its fixed priced support packages, tailored specifically for small or medium-sized enterprises (SME) that want to win more business, especially with public-sector contracts.

Too often, SMEs miss out on the potential to win public-sector contracts as they don't have the time, expertise or resources to compete effectively. To overcome this, BiD Masters has structured affordable packages specifically for SMEs, based on its REWARD methodology, which is employed extensively by multinational corporations.

"For over two decades, we have been successfully supporting corporations bidding for public-sector contracts across all sectors, including defence, aerospace, public transport, construction and energy; now we can bring the benefit of this expertise to SMEs," said BiD Masters Managing Director, Peter Coyle. "To make the fixed price SME Packages affordable, we offer three levels of support and the prices are tiered against contract values."

The launch of these SME Packages follows close on the heels of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) announcement of its SME Action Plan.

Kelly Tolhurst, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility said, "This SME Action Plan sets out a modern, ambitious strategy to ensure at least £1 in every £3 we spend will be with smaller businesses by 2022." She went on to say, "Key to their [SMEs] continued success is ensuring the Government is open and transparent in its procurement processes, giving smaller businesses every opportunity to bid for and win contracts. This Action Plan will ensure that by 2022 the BEIS Group will be spending an extra £35 million with SMEs."

Starting at £1,250 +VAT, BiD Masters' SME Packages empower companies to bid directly for such public-sector contracts or indirectly, as a tiered supplier to the prime contractors.

