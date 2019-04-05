

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced it will modernize 1,500 financial centers over the next three years - including 500 in 2019 - bringing its total of modernized centers to more than 2,500. The Bank will open more than 350 new financial centers across its nationwide network over the next three years, including 90 in the current year, with many in new markets.



Bank of America also announced plans to add more than 2,700 enhanced ATMs to its network over the next three years. During the current year, the company will complete a multiyear effort to upgrade its current network of more than 16,000 ATMs.



Bank of America said, beginning with the summer, the bank will continue its retail banking expansion with the opening of nearly 30 centers in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio over the next two years. The company also plans to expand into Cleveland, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky next year. The overall expansion in new and existing markets is expected to create nearly 5,500 jobs, the company stated.



