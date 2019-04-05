TRG Launches Emerging Markets Local Debt UCITS Fund on the DMS UCITS Platform

LONDON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Governance ("DMS"), the world's leading governance + risk + compliance firm, is pleased to announce the successful launch of the TRG Emerging Markets Local Debt UCITS Fund on its DMS UCITS Platform. The fund, which was launched by DMS Investment Management Services (Europe) Limited - Luxembourg Branch1 on November 8, 2018, now exceeds US$80M in AUM.

Laurent Leclercq, European Investor Engagement Leader for DMS, said, "We are delighted by the reception the TRG UCITS Fund has received from seasoned asset owners, including pension funds, family offices and private wealth managers."

The Rohatyn Group, ("TRG") is an investment manager focused on emerging markets globally, with capabilities across public markets, private equity and credit, infrastructure and forestry and agriculture. TRG's public markets investment team has a long track record investing in emerging markets currencies, rates and credit, and has been managing its local debt strategy since 2011, in both funds and separately managed accounts. Its unconstrained portfolio construction and unique investment process allows it to access a broader set of local market assets in a wider universe of countries and more precisely reflect its views on each.

Leclercq commented that "The fund's current investors in Europe, Latin America and Asia have looked at the TRG Emerging Markets Local Debt UCITS Fund as an alpha generator and risk diversifier for their emerging markets allocation. We are looking forward to continuing to earn their trust and would like to thank the current investors for the confidence placed in TRG and the DMS European funds infrastructure and solutions."

About DMS

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in fund governance + risk + compliance representing leading investment funds and managers with assets under management exceeding $350Bn. DMS is a global institutional firm that excels in delivering high-quality services across a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies. We are proud to be the leading independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally. For more information, please visit www.dmsgovernance.com

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm with expertise in emerging markets and real assets headquartered in New York, with offices around the globe including Boston, Singapore, Rotorua, Mumbai, New Delhi, London, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com

Media Contact:

Alison Mitsas, Marketing Director

+ 1 345 749 2514

amitsas@dmsgovernance.com

1 DMS Investment Management Services (Europe) Limited - Luxembourg Branch