BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the April Edition of Gigabit Magazine

NORWICH, England, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company, BizClik Media, has published its latest edition of Gigabit magazine.

This month's magazine takes an exclusive look at how companies worldwide are adopting technologies like AI, big data and cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Gigabit's cover star this month is technology giant SAP. Speaking to Arlen Shenkman, Executive Vice President for Global Business Development and Ecosystems, Gigabit learns how the enterprise software company is gearing up for future growth with strategic acquisitions and a winning portfolio.

"Our objective was to do transformative acquisitions," said Shenkman. "With Ariba, Fieldglass and Concur, SAP is the undisputed business network company."

Next, we sit down with RagingWire Data Centers' Kevin Dalton and Joe Goldsmith, to learn how the firm has established itself as one of the largest wholesale data centre providers in the world.

Elsewhere, Darren Mowry, Director for Business Development at Amazon Web Services (AWS), explains how the company has established itself as a cloud computing titan. We also speak to Tien Zhou, one of the first business leaders to predict the rise of the subscription economy.

Now co-founder and CEO of Zuora, he forecasts how subscription services are set to disrupt almost every industry.

For our top 10 ranking this month, we discover the top 10 IoT trends you need to watch out for and we'll also round up this month's must attend events.

Don't forget to also read our exclusive digital reports on ADP, Coupa Software, T-Mobile and more.

The latest issue of Gigabit can be read here .

About Gigabit

Gigabit is a digital information and media platform for executives and leaders, providing expert insight into the ever-expanding space occupied by technology in business.

Packed with deep features and insight from key leaders in business, Gigabit content can be found online or via our exclusive digital magazine, distributed monthly to a select membership of industry leaders around the world.

Technological innovation is now an inescapable facet of business across all industries, and Gigabit serves up a diet of cutting-edge insight via exclusive interviews with CIOs, CTOs and Heads of IT from some of the world's most influential companies.

Gigabit is here to answer and, perhaps more importantly, ask the questions that enterprises need to answer in addressing the challenges and opportunities a dynamic and changing technological landscape represent.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

