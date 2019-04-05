National Centre for Entrepreneurship in Education; ACS International Schools; All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Entrepreneurship: Report: Entrepreneurs on the Rise in Universities

Money, Independence and Environmental Concerns are Key Drivers Behind Students Entrepreneurial Ambitions

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / A new report, Inspiring Entrepreneurship in Education, was launched last night (Thursday 4 April) by The National Centre for Entrepreneurship in Education (NCEE) and ACS International Schools.

Presenting research conducted amongst university Heads of Enterprise, the report reveals:

The key drivers behind students' ambitions to be entrepreneurial nowadays are:

to make money, 61 per cent;

to be independent, 60 per cent;

to save the planet, reduce pollution or waste, 53 per cent;

to help others, 37 per cent;

to be a pioneer, 26 per cent;

to be famous, 13 per cent;

increased activity to support enterprise and entrepreneurship;

64 per cent of universities report increased interest in entrepreneurship from new students;

external engagement and activities with schools and communities has fallen by 44 per cent and 40 per cent respectively;

50 per cent of universities report a fall in professional development for staff;

73 per cent of universities who took part say school pressure to pass exams has a negative impact on entrepreneurial skills or competencies; 65 per cent narrowing of subject choices;

64 per cent say exposure to different nationalities and cultures at school has a highly beneficial effect on entrepreneurial outlook when students arrive at university.

The report was presented at a House of Lords reception organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Entrepreneurship and hosted by Baroness Wolf of Dulwich, CBE. Commenting on the report results, Baroness Wolf said:

"Today's students are genuinely enthusiastic about being entrepreneurs. They know entrepreneurship isn't easy, but they have energy and determination, and they want to do something they believe in, and for which they take responsibility. This bodes well for all our futures."

Fergus Rose, Advancement Director at ACS International Schools said:

"Young people possess an urgency and interest for change that we should be harnessing. Solving complex environmental problems is a great way to inspire interest in STEM subjects, making the learning real and exciting.

"Art, music and languages all support creative thinking and self-expression, so crucial to entrepreneurial initiative and innovation, and the creative industries are huge job markets in their own right too. We must all ensure that these subjects are not squeezed out of education."

Ian Dunn, Chair of the NCEE and Provost of Coventry University, noted for its support for entrepreneurship, said:

"For universities to be truly successful we must prepare our students and staff for the future - to adapt to a changing environment and to be innovative and creative in outlook. We should continue to invest in enterprise and entrepreneurship so it remains foremost in how we teach and run our universities."

