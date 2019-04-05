Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2019 Interim Report on April 25, 2019

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.4.2019 AT 17:15

Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2019 Interim Report on April 25, 2019

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2019 Interim Report on Thursday April 25, 2019 approximately at 8:00 Finnish time (CET +1). The interim report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors) after publishing, and the results presentation approx. at 9:30 Finnish time.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on Thursday April 25 at 15:00 Finnish time. CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/no8e8ru4 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/no8e8ru4%20%20)

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: +358 (0)9 424 514 72

Outside of Finland: +44 (0) 20 3009 5710

Confirmation code for the call is 8156199.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (https://www.huhtamaki.com/investors).

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of IR and financial communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863

Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, IR and financial communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com).





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

