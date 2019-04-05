sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 5

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")

5 April 2019

Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018;
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), dated 29 March 2019; and
  • associated Form of Proxy.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Copies of these documents (excluding the Form of Proxy) are also available on the Company's website at:

www.johnmenziesplc.com

The Company's AGM will be held at 2:00pm on Friday17 May 2019 in the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ.

Enquiries:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
0131 225 8555


