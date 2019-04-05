Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-04-11

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01

1054

SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2028-05-12 1060

SE0009496367 0.75 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-04-15

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 11, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON APR 11, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se