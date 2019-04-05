

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth rose in February after easing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 5.0 percent rise in January.



On a non-working day adjusted basis, industrial production grew 5.9 percent in February, following a 4.4 percent rise in the previous month. That was the fastest since October, when output rose 6 percent.



The rate of growth accelerated in manufacture of transport equipment, computer, electronic and optical products, while food products, beverages and tobacco rose similarly to the degree of industrial average.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in February, after 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.



