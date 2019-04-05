A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestweb mining and text analytics engagementfor a leading e-commerce retailer based out of Germany.

All that matter in today's data-centric business world is your ability to efficiently analyze the gigantic troves of information and extract granular, meaningful insights that help maximize business value. Businesses collect trillions of bytes of data from innumerable sources across the organization. Such datasets are predicted to grow in the coming years, due to which businesses are focusing on the incorporation of web mining solutions to exploit the true potential of data.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known e-commerce retailer based out of Germany. The retailer was looking at expanding its online product offerings by sifting through the massive datasets in their repository to uncover hidden patterns and meaningful insights. They also wanted to develop a new online business strategy that would help them gain a competitive advantage.

"Penetrating deeply into the textual datasets by leveraging web mining solutions empowers retailers to gain a better understanding of customer sentiments," says a web analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe analytics experts at quantzig followed a three-pronged approach to gain the desired insights for this web mining engagement. The first phase of this web mining engagement revolved around collecting and documenting the available information. The second phase focused on pattern discovery, wherein structured datasets were analyzed to understand the browsing behavior of online customers.

Quantzig's web mining solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a remarkable 3X improvement in customer satisfaction rates.

Fine-tune product development, pricing strategies, and customer experience.

Quantzig's web mining solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the user-generated content to optimize business decisions.

Sifting through the huge data repositories and structuring the datasets in the form of intelligible information.

