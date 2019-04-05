Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal Announces Issue of Exchange-traded bonds 05-Apr-2019 / 17:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PAO Severstal Announces Issue of Exchange-traded bonds NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (OTHER THAN TO QIBs THAT ARE ALSO QPs, AS DEFINED BELOW), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 5 April 2019, Moscow, Russia - PAO Severstal announces today the successful placement of its Series BO-07 RUB 15,000,000,000 8.65% exchange-traded bonds due in 2029 with put-option in 2026 (issuance identification number 4?02-07-00143-?, ISIN RU000A1008L0) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are admitted to trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange. PAO Severstal intends to apply the borrowed funds primarily for general corporate purposes. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 DISCLAIMER «This announcement is not for release or distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which such offers or sales are unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been nor will they be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States absent a registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States. This announcement is being distributed to and is only directed at (1) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (2) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (3) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (4) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity in respect of the securities to which this announcement relates is only available to Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive")». ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: IOD TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8113 EQS News ID: 796699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

