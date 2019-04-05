A rooftop PV system will provide hydrogen through an electrolyzer. The green gas can then be mixed with natural gas to fire the factory's furnaces.Energy company Gen-I has partnered with technology company Razvojni center Novi materiali (RCeNEM) and glass manufacturer Steklarna Hrastnik for a new use case of green hydrogen in the industrial sector. Gen-I has set up a solar PV system atop a glass factory in Slovenia. The array's electricity will be used to generate hydrogen from an electrolyzer. The green hydrogen is then added to natural gas, which is used to fire the furnaces at the factory. ...

