Celebrating its one year anniversary during Solarex, Turkish monitoring and AI startup Solarify is looking to reduce false alarms from utility scale PV projects. Based out of an incubator in Ege University in the coastal city of Izmir, Solarify is on the hunt for international partners.From childhood friends to solar entrepreneurs: Ozan Tuncan and Erkin Cakar are drawing on their technical and business experience in Telecom and E-commerce and applying it to PV. And they believe by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their monitoring platform they can help plant owners to more efficiently ...

