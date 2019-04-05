

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has slashed items from its late-night menu that it serves at its restaurants from midnight until 5 a.m.



'Starting April 30 (at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide),we'll be simplifying what's served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible,' McDonald's said in a statement.



According to McDonald's, the updated menu at its restaurants from midnight to 5 a.m. will now only include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder burgers, Chicken McNuggets, All Day Breakfast, fries and all other sides, Sweets & Treats, Happy Meal, and McCafe and beverages.



Business Insider had earlier reported that McDonald's will cut items, including Signature Crafted Recipes, artisan grilled-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, and premium salads, from its late-night menu at the end of April.



However, these items will still be available for purchase at McDonald's restaurants before midnight.



This is the first major change to the late-night menu by McDonald's since it rolled out its its 'After Midnight' menu, featuring both dinner and breakfast options, in 2013.



