Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (Euronext Paris: EUROPCAR MOBILITY) are invited to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

Information concerning this Annual General Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on March 22, 2019 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notice about the Annual General Meeting together with the Management Board's report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on Europcar Mobility Group's website, section "Investors"/"Financial Documentation"/"Shareholders' Meetings": http://investors.europcar-group.com. The convening notice will be published in the BALO on April 8, 2019 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Mobility Group.

Other documents and information concerning this Annual General Meeting are now available for shareholders at Europcar Mobility Group's registered office and are also available on the Company's website mentioned above under legal and regulatory applicable provisions.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005334/en/

Contacts:

Press Relations

Valérie Sauteret Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 80 20 92 92 europcarpressoffice@europcar.com



Investor Relations

Olivier Gernandt

+33 1 80 20 91 81 olivier.gernandt@europcar.com