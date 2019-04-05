A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latesthealthcare analytics engagementfor a leading player in the specialty drugs market. During the course of this engagement Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to gain the desired insights for the successful product launch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005328/en/

Healthcare Analytics Engagement for a Leading Specialty Drugs Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing cost of regulatory compliance is prompting leading healthcare players to change their status quo. Besides such increasing costs, healthcare players are also facing rising research and development costs. Though the increased regulatory supervision has turned out to be a major burden. Such regulatory requirements have given rise to the massive adoption of analytics within the healthcare industry. By leveraging healthcare analytics healthcare players can extract additional value from patient data and use it to enhance business outcomes.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known specialty drugs manufacturer based out of the United States. They were looking at leveraging healthcare analytics to make a remarkable entry into the oncology drugs segment through the introduction of a new oncology drug. The client's challenge was further compounded by the complexity of the oncology drugs market where treatment decision options are highly personalized to each patient's genetic profile.

Get in touch with our healthcare analytics experts for more insights.

"Healthcare analytics solutions coupled with predictive health analytics can help healthcare players to identify the factors driving therapies, drug development, and treatment selection," says a healthcare data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe healthcare analytics experts at Quantzig followed a comprehensive approach to gain the desired insights for this engagement. It involved a detailed analysis of patient datasets to gain a comprehensive view of patient journeys. Healthcare analytics not only empowered the client with granular insights but also enabled them to gauge marketing effectiveness and the success ratio of the new product prior to its launch.

Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions helped the client to:

Strengthen their drug development approach and improve the marketing effectiveness of the new drug.

Gauge the impact of the new product launch.

Request a free demo to know how healthcare data analytics can help you gain a competitive advantage in the complex pharma market.

Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the different facets of the oncology drugs market.

Identifying the factors driving the drug development process.

Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005328/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us