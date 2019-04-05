Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights March 31, 2019 267,069,588 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,069,588 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,905,460

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at December 31, 2018 267,495,149 Exercise of stock options 10,318 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2019 267,505,467 Exercise of stock options 66,186 Cancellation of own shares 550,000 Total number of shares as at February 28, 2019 267,021,653 Exercise of stock options 47,935 Total number of shares as at March 31, 2019 267,069,588

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2019 first-quarter results: May 2, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 2, 2019

"Quiet period " starts April 2, 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019

Ex-dividend date: June 3, 2019

Dividend payment: June 5, 2019

Investor Day: June 12, 2019

2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019

Quiet period1" starts June 30, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

François Poisson

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

Press relations

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr