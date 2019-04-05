NEOVACS: 2019 Financial Calendar





2019 Financial Calendar





Paris, April 5, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST - NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.





Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.





2018 Annual Results March 25, 2019

Annual General Meeting 1 st call May 16, 2019

Annual General Meeting 2nd call May 29, 2019

call May 29, 2019 2019 First Half Results October 30, 2019





The 2018 full annual financial report will be published online at www.neovacs.com no later than April 30, 2019





About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform





Contacts

Néovacs

Corporate Communication

& Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)



Press Relations - NewCap

Annie-Florence Loyer

+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12

afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)

Léa Jacquin

Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41

ljacquin@newcap.fr



Orphéon Finance

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

James Palmer

+33 7 60 92 77 74

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)





Attachment