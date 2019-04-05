sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,215 Euro		+0,003
+1,42 %
WKN: A1CVKR ISIN: FR0004032746 Ticker-Symbol: 0LW 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVACS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEOVACS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.04.2019 | 18:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NEOVACS: 2019 Financial Calendar


PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE


2019 Financial Calendar


Paris, April 5, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST - NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.


Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.


  • 2018 Annual Results March 25, 2019
  • Annual General Meeting 1st call May 16, 2019
  • Annual General Meeting 2nd call May 29, 2019
  • 2019 First Half Results October 30, 2019


The 2018 full annual financial report will be published online at www.neovacs.comno later than April 30, 2019


About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform


Contacts

Néovacs
Corporate Communication
& Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

Press Relations - NewCap
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)
Léa Jacquin
Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41
ljacquin@newcap.fr

Orphéon Finance
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/29a55568-d12a-44d8-8358-16be2a310339)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)