NEOVACS: 2019 Financial Calendar

2019 Financial Calendar
Paris, April 5, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST - NEOVACS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases publishes an updated 2019 financial calendar today.
Financial announcements will be published before the market opening. The expected dates are preliminary so may be subject to change.
- 2018 Annual Results March 25, 2019
- Annual General Meeting 1st call May 16, 2019
- Annual General Meeting 2nd call May 29, 2019
- 2019 First Half Results October 30, 2019
The 2018 full annual financial report will be published online at www.neovacs.comno later than April 30, 2019
About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform
Contacts
| Néovacs
Corporate Communication
& Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)
|Press Relations - NewCap
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)
Léa Jacquin
Tel : +33(0)1 44 71 20 41
ljacquin@newcap.fr
|Orphéon Finance
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)
