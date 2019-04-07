Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from the Ilim Group to supply a wood processing plant with two debarking and chipping lines, chip and bark handling equipment, and a SmartWoodyard advanced control system to the Koryazhma mill in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia. Start-up is scheduled for mid-2021. The new woodyard will replace existing woodroom and chip storage facilities, which have a pneumatic conveying system. The technology supplied by Andritz will substantially contribute towards reducing emissions and operating costs, resulting in environmentally friendly, high-quality chip production and considerable savings in raw material. The Ilim Group's production facilities are located in the Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk, Leningrad, and Moscow regions ....

