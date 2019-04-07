S immo AG: Austrian based CEE real estate company reported 2018 results. The company generated consolidated net income of Euro 204.2 mn in the 2018 financial year - an increase of 53% compared with the prior year. Total revenues for the 2018 financial year came to Euro 192.4 mn, which is higher than the prior-year figure (2017: EUR 191.4m) despite the lucrative large-volume disposals in the third quarter of 2017.CEO Ernst Vejdovszky: "The annual results for 2018 confirm that we are successfully continuing the positive development of the last few years. We achieved a significant increase in FFO I in the financial year 2018. At the same time, we laid the foundation for the continued growth of our long-term earnings by completing projects and acquiring properties with clear ...

