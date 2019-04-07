Wienerberger: The Wienerberger Group has acquired Reddy S.A., the Belgian specialist supplier of electrical accessories. This move enlarges Wienerberger's product portfolio in the highly attractive electro business, taking the next step forward on the company's value-creating growth path. Wienerberger can now further leverage its market position and become a full system partner to its customers. Wienerberger-CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Reddy's high-margin and high-quality products are a perfect fit for our electro business and the logical next step after the successful acquisition in 2017 of the Preflex Group, the specialist in prewired electro conduits. We are now able to offer complete system solutions for buildings on a one-stop-shop basis: from empty conduits to prewired ...

