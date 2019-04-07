

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) has agreed to pay Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros so that the vehicles of Tesla are counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.



The report stated that the move will let the Italian carmaker offset CO2 emissions from its cars against Tesla's, lowering its average figure to a permissible level.



According to a declaration on the European Commission website, Fiat Chrysler formed an open pool with Tesla on February 25, saying Tesla would be counted in its fleet of brands that include Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.



The report did not mention further financial details of the specific amount that Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay Tesla.



FCA declined to comment on financial specifics. Tesla confirmed it submitted its intention to form the pool on February 22 'to give other [carmakers] the chance to join the pool.'



