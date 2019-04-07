At start of each month we take a thorough look into the monthly chart of our 15 leading indicators which determine global market trends. As April 2019 kicks off we start seeing a new trend, one that favors global stock markets especially emerging market stocks! As per our 100 investing tips for successful investing the dominant trend is by far (!) the most important thing to watch, and it determines the direction of many markets in a 6 to 18 month time period. Visibly, capital is flowing into stock markets, especially emerging markets. Smart investors do not ignore this, and ...

