

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release February figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the current account surplus was 600.4 billion yen and the trade balance reflected a deficit of 964.8 billion yen.



Japan also will see March results for bankruptcies, consumer confidence and the eco watchers survey. In February, bankruptcies fell 4.53 percent on year, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 41.5. The eco watcher survey for current conditions had a score of 47.5, while the outlook was at 48.9.



Australia will see March numbers for job advertisements from ANZ Bank; in February, job ads were down 0.9 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Chakri Memorial Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



