Hainan Holds Events to Enhance Its International Reputation

HAIKOU, China, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2019, the press conference of "Growing Together with Hainan" Tourism & Culture International Image Promotional Event hosted by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province was held in Haikou. People from around the world will be invited to the event to witness the development and changes of Hainan, thus enhancing Hainan's international reputation.

Sun Ying, Director of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province said, "Hainan's construction of pilot free trade zone and free trade port with Chinese characteristics provided many new opportunities for more international cooperation. We welcome people with lofty ideals to invest in Hainan and travel to Hainan for exchange. Hainan will build an international tourism consumption center with more open and inclusive attitude."

To further enhance the tourism and culture international promotion, Hainan will dispatch delegations to five major tourist markets, namely Russian language market, Japanese and Korean market, Southeast Asian market, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan market and Australian, New Zealand, European and American market, to carry out over 30 tourism and culture exchange events. It will also promote itself through International Music Promotion Conference in European and American markets, such as France and Germany, which will enhance Hainan's image and attract more international friends to understand and love Hainan.

Wu Muye, a well-known pianist, is invited to be the event ambassador and "BoBoYeah", a local cartoon image, is selected as the mascot. They will travel to France, Germany and other places to promote Hainan's international image. Wu Muye, known as the "Golden Finger", is an international piano artist. He graduated from CNSMDP in 2009. He was awarded the highest level honorary medal of performance artist of "Perfect Piano" in France's piano industry. His parents were the first generation of "entrepreneurs in Hainan". He spent a wonderful childhood in Hainan and had a strong bond with Hainan. BoBoYeah, as the mascot for Hainan tourism culture international image, displays Hainan's enthusiasm and openness in a cute and lovely image, and showcases the beauty of Hainan's local culture to the world.