

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were trading mixed on Monday despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and renewed optimism over a possible U.S.-China trade deal.



China's Shanghai Composite index was little changed after Chinese official broadcaster CCTV reported that there was 'new progress' in trade talks that concluded in Washington on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was moving up 0.3 percent.



Japan's Nikkei index was marginally lower as the yen pushed higher. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing was rallying 1.7 percent.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was gaining 0.6 percent as healthcare stocks gained ground, offsetting losses in the financial sector.



South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as better-than-expected job growth in March along with hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement helped ease investor concerns surrounding growth.



The major averages rose between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent to end the session at their best closing levels in about six months.



Non-farm payroll employment jumped by 196,000 jobs in March after edging up by a revised 33,000 jobs in February, though wage increases slowed in the month.



European markets also gained ground on Friday, as solid German and U.S. data bolstered investors' appetite for risk.



The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged up by 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



The dollar retained modest gains while the British pound hovered near a one-week low amid the Brexit impasse.



Oil prices hit five-month highs, drawing support from OPEC-led supply cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.



British Prime Minister Theresa May continues to face challenges in her quest to make Brexit happen.



The U.K. is set to bow out of the European Union later in April unless May is able to secure another extension of the deadline for Britain.



