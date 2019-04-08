sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2PE0M ISIN: FR0013399474 Ticker-Symbol: G061 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.04.2019 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Genkyotex SA: Genkyotex to Present Updated Interim Results From Phase 2 Trial of GKT831 in Primary Biliary Cholongitis at 2019 EASL International Liver Congress (ILC)

  • Interim results selected for oral presentation and inclusion in "Best of ILC" summary
  • All patients have completed treatment; favorable safety profile with no drop outs or treatment interruptions due to pruritus
  • Final results at week 24 expected in Spring 2019

ARCHAMPS, France, April 08, 2019or investors@genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affect Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document (document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.

Media relationsInvestors relations
Sophie BaumontBrian Ritchie
LifeSci AdvisorsLifeSci Advisors, LCC
+336 2774 74 49+1-212-915-2578
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:sophie@lifesciadvisors.com)britchie@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:britchie@lifesciadvisors.com)

