08.04.2019 | 07:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Anoto Group AB: Anoto receives large pen order and renews partner agreement with Infomax

Stockholm, April 8, 2019 - Anoto Group ABor email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on April 8, 2019.


About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment

  • Infomax Press release_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7d0bb07-9a83-4c4d-8751-ec422e7e78ce)

