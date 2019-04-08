AM Best has maintained a stable market segment outlook on the Italian non-life insurance segment, supported by factors that include continued expansion of the segment in spite of very low economic growth and the expectation that good operating results will be maintained, underpinned by sustained strong underwriting profitability. Prices for motor business are stabilising following several years of decline, and insurers' solvency levels are resilient.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Non-Life", states a key element underpinning AM Best's stable outlook for the segment is its strong technical profitability, which is deemed sustainable over the medium term. Most insurers have well-diversified books of business, and growth in more profitable segments has served to offset poorer performance for motor business. Technical results for motor are positive, but considerably weaker than for other risks.

The report adds that in recent years, technical results for the Italian non-life segment have been supported by consistent reserve releases, chiefly stemming from professional liability and motor. AM Best considers such reserve releases unsustainable over the long term, which is likely to have negative implications for profit margins. Nonetheless, continued underwriting discipline and further expansion into profitable non-motor lines are expected to support solid levels of profitability.

Despite Italy's challenging macroeconomic environment, the non-life insurance segment remains resilient owing to its solid operational fundamentals. Nonetheless, further weakening in the economic environment impacting the assets and solvency levels of Italian non-life insurers, or sustained deterioration in market technical profitability, could cause AM Best to revise its outlook to negative.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=284421.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190407005022/en/

Contacts:

Michael Dunckley, CFA

Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5422

michael.duckley@ambest.com



Yvette Essen

Director, Research, Communications

& Media - Europe, Middle East Africa

+44 20 7397 0322

yvette.essen@ambest.com

Jose Berenguer

Associate Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5429

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development &

Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com