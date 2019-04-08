Riga, Latvia, 2019-04-08 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 08.04.2019 Audited annual IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019 Notice on General APG1L Apranga VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019 Audited annual APG1L Apranga VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 14.04.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB01022C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019- Sales figures TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN 12.04.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2019 Audited annual AUG1L AUGA group VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2019 Audited annual LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN report LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2019 Annual General ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2019 Dividend ex-date SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2019 Audited annual MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2019 Audited annual GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2019 Interim report, 3 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN months Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2019 Dividend record SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2019 Annual General LINDA Linda Nektar TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2019 Annual General LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN Meeting gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2019 Annual General BLT1T Baltika TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2019 Dividend payment TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN date Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.