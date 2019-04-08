PLAE Launches GameOfThrows Social Media Challenge

TAKING A SHOT FOR GOOD TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SIR RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN UNITE

TO HELP THE YOUTH OF HURRICANE DAMAGED VIRGIN GORDA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At PLAE, the mission of the company is to encourage everyone to play, no matter their age. But in certain parts of the world, people don't even have access to play - because their everyday community is focused on survival. On the island of Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands, the community is still rebuilding nearly two years after Hurricane Irma - and the youth of the island have been left with few resources for their after-school development.

PLAE kicks off GAME OF THROWS - a fun and simple social challenge to encourage people around the world to "Take a Shot" for the kids of Virgin Gorda. For everyone who posts a video of themselves shooting any kind of ball into any kind of basket, and tags @goplae GameOfThrows, PLAE will donate $1* to Virgin Unite for its projects on Virgin Gorda in support of creative activities in art, dance, music and sports.

"I met frontline humanitarian leader Linda Cruse, while she was running her Race4Good event during a recent trip to Necker Island," explains founder and chief designer Ryan Ringholz. "I was incredibly moved by the experience and wanted to collaborate on this effort. Linda introduced us to Virgin Unite who, alongside its partners, are doing incredible work in the BVI. Leveraging PLAE's creativity with Linda's expertise to help solve real world challenges and using play as a tool of engagement for social good is a win-win-win for all."

Anyone who wants to play GameOfThrows can support Virgin Gorda via several avenues:

They can post and tag their video on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

They can use code VIRGINGORDA at checkout and PLAE will donate 10% of net sales

at checkout and PLAE will donate 10% of net sales They can donate directly at https://virg.in/SupportVirginGorda

"We believe deeply in the power of play to effect change at the individual level and on a global scale," adds Ringholz. "Linda's leadership and dedication to these worldwide challenges are inspiring and we look forward to empowering people to participate in real change through this collaboration."

PLAE's Game of Throws Challenge ends April 30, 2019.

* $1 per video posted, up to $10K.

*PLAE will be fundraising for Virgin Unite and its projects focused on supporting local communities and the long-term reconstruction of the BVI, in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Virgin Unite will fund, support and work with local partners on the ground. Virgin Unite and its trustees retain ultimate discretion over the donation and control as to which specific projects and charities those funds are used to support. In the unlikely event that Virgin Unite cannot use the funds for these purposes or if there are surplus funds Virgin Unite may use donations received to support the other important work of Virgin Unite.

ABOUT PLAE

PLAE is the next-gen global lifestyle brand that enables people to be who they are and do what they love. We believe fervently in the power of play and are driven by the desire to make play accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability. With fun as our north star, we approach challenges through the lens of kid-thinking, forgetting about what is or isn't possible and focusing on making products that look great, feel amazing, and do good. PLAE It Forward is just the beginning of how, together, we can effect real change. PLAE is sold exclusively online and at Nordstrom. For more information visit www.plae.co.

ABOUT LINDA CRUSE

Linda is a frontline humanitarian, leadership expert, author and inspirational speaker. In the late 1990s, temporary blindness brought on by stress forced Linda to reassess her life. This incident was Linda's wake-up call and the catalyst for real change. Within months Linda sold everything she owned, took a leap of faith and started a new life as an international humanitarian. Since 2005, Linda has taken her leadership experience and developed unique leadership programs for business, programs specifically designed to develop emerging leaders and attract top talent.

ABOUT VIRGIN UNITE

Virgin Unite is the entrepreneurial non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group and the Branson family, which focuses on collaborative impact for the long run. They work across a range of issues such as environment, entrepreneurship, the future of business, health, criminal justice, and equality for all. Together with some great partners, they have inspired and incubated a number of wonderful collaborations - like The Elders, Ocean Unite, Carbon War Room, The B Team and The Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship - which have spurred much needed change in the world. Since Hurricane Irma, Virgin Unite alongside its partners on the ground have supported many charitable projects and initiatives across the BVI.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847735/Plae_GameofThrows_2019_0404_v3_4.mp4