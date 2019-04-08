ReloQuest Inc. Receives Four Shortlistings from FEM Americas EMMAs 2019

SUNRISE, Florida, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., is excited to announce we have been shortlisted in four categories by the Forum for Expatriate Management for the upcoming 2019 Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards (EMMAs.) Selected for making an outstanding contribution in the categories of:

Best Vendor Partnership, Corporate Organization-Specialist Provider Most Innovative Use of Technology-Assignee Management Most Innovative Use of Technology -Bespoke Solutions Global Mobility Professional of the Year-Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO.

ReloQuest will be participating in the Americas Summit, visit us at booth B-1; allow us to demonstrate the many ways ReloQuest can impact your success.

The EMMAs, hosted annually by the Forum for Expatriate Management, celebrate extraordinary contributions to the Global Mobility industry. The Summit will discuss current and future trends across the complex field of expatriate management. The event takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at the Marriott City Center Hotel, Dallas. The judges will be looking for evidence of a significant, consistent record of achievement considering such features as quality of service delivery, innovation, knowledge, excellent customer service, and overall professional reputation.

As a B2B (Enterprise) and B2E (employee) technology solution, ReloQuest supports our clients, their assignees, and suppliers. ReloQuest innovation includes options determined by specific, measurable and reportable KPI's providing the employee full control of the experience while staying within the company guidelines.

"ReloQuest is an enterprise and self-service business resource allowing access for global mobility professionals and assignees to improve their relocation experience. Predictive analytics provide insight well beyond the traditional manual approach used in the relocation industry," said Darin Karp, Founder & CEO of ReloQuest Inc., a leader in enterprise data and analytics.

ReloQuest has become the largest open global marketplace and altered the competitive landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing, hotels, and serviced apartments in most cities around the world. ReloQuest represents a network of verified suppliers in 85+ countries including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. https://reloquest.com/rq-supplier-network.php

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. As a multi-award-winning platform, 100 % transparent ReloQuest provides forecasting data, metrics and actionable insight to source better options and minimize corporate risk.

Media Contact: Jeana Giordano

Jgiordano@reloquest.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847743/fem_2019_shortlisted_banner_ReloQuest.jpg