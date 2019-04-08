

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Monday as investors watch Brexit developments and look for progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



Earnings expectations may also influence trading sentiment as the U.S. earnings season gets underway later this week.



Financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are due to report their quarterly results on Friday.



Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance even as better-than-expected U.S. job growth in March helped ease investor concerns surrounding growth.



With just five days to go until the U.K. is due to leave the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to re-start stalled Brexit negotiations with her chief political rival Jeremy Corbyn.



The PM will go to Brussels on Wednesday to try and secure a further delay until June 30.



On the trade front, Chinese official broadcaster CCTV reported that there was 'new progress' in trade talks that concluded in Washington on Friday.



The U.S. dollar retained modest gains while the British pound hovered near a one-week low amid the Brexit impasse.



Oil prices hit five-month highs, drawing support from OPEC-led supply cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.



The major U.S. averages rose between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent to end Friday's session at their best closing levels in about six months, as the non-farm payrolls data beat forecasts.



Non-farm payroll employment jumped by 196,000 jobs in March after edging up by a revised 33,000 jobs in February, though wage increases slowed in the month.



European markets also gained ground on Friday, as solid German and U.S. data bolstered investors' appetite for risk.



The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged up by 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



