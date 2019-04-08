

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority or the CMA, announced it has decided, on the information currently available to it, not to refer the acquisition by RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) of a 16.67% minority stake in E.ON SE, to a Phase 2 investigation.



In March 2018, RWE and E.ON reached an agreement according to which RWE shall sell its 76.8 percent stake in innogy SE to E.ON. In exchange for the 76.8 percent stake in innogy, RWE was proposed to receive a 16.67 percent participation in E.ON.



