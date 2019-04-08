

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced Monday that its shareholders, during the Extraordinary General Meeting, voted to remove former Chairman Carlos Ghosn from the Board of Directors.



Japanese prosecutors in early April rearrested Ghosn over allegations of using company funds for improper payments to an Omani associate, who then loaned part of the money back to Ghosn and purchased a yacht, Nikkei Asian review reported. This was the fourth time Ghosn has been arrested and comes just a month after he was released from a Tokyo jail on March 6.



At the EGM, Nissan shareholders also approved THE discharge of director Greg Kelly and the appointment of Jean-Dominique Senard as director, on the condition that Item 1 is approved.



Nissan said it sees building the best possible corporate governance structure as an urgent task and is working on swift implementation of a three statutory-committee format (nomination, compensation and audit). In addition, Nissan is working with Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors to stabilize the Alliance, and through proactive leveraging of Alliance benefits, further stabilize the company's operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX