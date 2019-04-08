Codebase Ventures Inc.: Pressland Forms Commercial Partnership With Outvoice, Maker Of Publisher Tools For Managing Freelance Payroll

Companies to cooperatively develop client relationships and revenue models

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to form a commercial partnership with San Francisco-based OutVoice. The companies will consult on products that reduce inefficiencies and drive client engagement in the media-tech space.

OutVoice is the first freelance payment option for publishers that integrates directly into Content Management Systems. The service reduces the invoicing process to a single click. Payments are handled by OutVoice's proprietary enterprise platform.

Pressland is using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze around-the-clock global news output and publish comprehensive, dynamic production data that can be used to identify misinformation before it spreads online.

This partnership will help accelerate Pressland's time-to-market for its SaaS offerings.

"It's not often that someone solves a longstanding pain point in media production, but that's precisely what OutVoice has done," said Jeff Koyen, Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer. "OutVoice has the potential to become a global leader in the media technology space, and Pressland is thrilled to call them a partner at this early stage."

As part of this arrangement, Codebase Ventures will use OutVoice to pay contributors to its wholly own subsidiaries ICO Ranker and Blockchain Ranker.

OutVoice was founded in 2018 by Matt Saincome, former freelance writer and editor-turned-publisher of The Hard Times. His work has been featured in Forbes, Billboard, LA Times and other major news outlets.

"Jeff and Pressland intimately understand the problem OutVoice is looking to solve," Saincome said. "I look forward to sharing resources and expertise as we develop tools that reduce inefficiencies and optimize the media production process."

Pressland is led by Codebase's Koyen, a seasoned media executive, entrepreneur, technologist and journalist. His reporting has been published by The New York Times, The Guardian, Wired, Crain's New York, Adweek and many others. The company is based in Brooklyn, but team members are distributed globally from Belgrade to Vancouver. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table, a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Keane, Director

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150 - TOLL FREE (877) 806-CODE (2633)

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541274/Pressland-Forms-Commercial-Partnership-With-Outvoice-Maker-Of-Publisher-Tools-For-Managing-Freelance-Payroll