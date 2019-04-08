sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.04.2019 | 09:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Polygon AB (publ) has Today Published its Annual Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- English or a Swedish version can be downloaded here.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 8th of April 2019.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-ab--publ--has-today-published-its-annual-report-for-2018,c2783183

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/2783183/1021649.pdf

Annual report 2018


© 2019 PR Newswire