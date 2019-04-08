Award-winning Shackleton enhances Accenture Interactive's Experience Agency offering in Spain and Latin America

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Spanish brand communications agency Shackleton. Headquartered in Madrid with offices in Barcelona and Santiago, Chile, Shackleton will become part of Accenture Interactive and expand its ability to design, build and run integrated brand experiences for clients in Spain, Latin America and beyond.

The acquisition is part of a series of moves to strengthen Accenture Interactive's creative capabilities in Europe, including the recent acquisitions of Kolle Rebbe (Germany), Hjaltelin Stahl (Denmark) and Storm Digital (Netherlands). Together, they bolster Accenture Interactive's ambition to create a leading Experience Agency with world-class creative talent across multiple disciplines.

Founded in 2004, Shackleton delivers brand-building campaigns that combine award-winning creative work with a dedicated focus on digital customer engagement. In its 15-year history, Shackleton has won numerous industry awards, including 35 Cannes Lions. Shackleton creates advertising campaigns and digital content for clients across various industries, including brands such as Abanca, Renfe and Uber. The agency employs 160 professionals who will become part of Accenture Interactive, helping clients to innovate and lead their markets by creating the best customer experiences.

"The addition of Shackleton proves our commitment to fostering creative talent and expanding our capabilities globally so that we can help our clients build highly creative and effective brand experiences," said Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive Europe, Africa, Latin America (EALA).

Shackleton CEO Pablo Alzugaray said: "We're proud to join Accenture Interactive and help to further enhance its Experience Agency model. This opportunity will provide our team and clients with global reach and the ability to better scale our customer experiences, which is essential to breaking through in today's increasingly competitive environment."

"While Accenture Interactive already works for many leading brands in Spain and Latin America, we know that expanding our portfolio of creative services will allow us to deliver the very best and most innovative experiences for our clients and help them bring their ideas to life in newer, better ways," says Juan Pedro Moreno, head of Accenture Spain, Portugal and Israel.

The acquisition of Shackleton is the latest demonstration of Accenture's continued investment in innovation and commitment to growing its creative talent in Spain, Portugal and the Latin American region.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row, and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @@AccentureACTIVEand visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

