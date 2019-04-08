Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$ 310.7mn Smart Sensors in Military and Defence Market

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Sensor Type (Accelerometers, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Force Sensors, Motion Sensors, Gyroscopes, Temperature Sensor and Others), by Product (Device-based Sensor, and Clothing-based Sensor), by Application (Wrist Wear, Foot Wear, Eye Wear, Body Wear and Neck Wear)
Report highlights
• 104 Figures
• 63 Tables
• 494 pages
Analysis of key players in Smart Sensor market
• Leidos
• Lockheed Martin
• TT Electronics
• BAE Systems
• Thales
• TE Connectivity
• FLIR Systems Inc
• STMicroelectronics
• General Electric
• Ceinsys Tech Ltd.
• Global Smart Sensor market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• 681 Contracts/agreements featuring companies involved in the Smart Sensor Value chain
• Smart Sensor application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Regional Smart Sensor market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America forecast 2019-2029,
• Europe forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa forecast 2019-2029
• South America forecast 2019-2029
Each Region forecast by the following segments for 2019-2029
• Sensor Type
• Accelerometer
• Inertial Sensors
• Pressure Sensors
• Force Sensors
• Motion Sensors
• Gyroscopes
• Temperature Sensors
• Others
• Product Type
• Device based sensor
• Clothing based sensor
• Application
• Wrist wear
• Foot wear
• Eye wear
• Body wear
• Neck wear
Companies covered in the report include:
Acyclica, Inc.
Aerius Photonics
Alstom
Apple
ARCCORE
Australian Army
Autotalks
AWS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Baker Hughes
Bangladesh Power Development Board
Boeing
Brazil's Special Secretariat for the Security of Major Events (SESGE)
Cedip Infrared Systems
Ceinsys Tech Ltd.
Cerberus Capital Management
Datamax-O'Neil
Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA)
Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)
Department of Defence
Dewa
DigitalOptics Corporation
DJI Innovations
Doughty Hanson
Draupner Graphics
DroneSense, Inc
DVTEL, Inc
ETAS
Exelon
Extech Data Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc.
GE Energy Connections
GE Money Bank
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Green Investment Group Limited
ICx Technologies
Jetoptera
Leidos Holdings Inc
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Mass Holding Group
MicroGroup
Microsoft
MicroVision
Military Sealift Command (MSC)
Milrem LCM
Mobileye
Niger Delta Power
OmniTech Partners
Powerhouse International
Prox Dynamics AS
Qualcomm All-Ways Aware
Raymarine Holdings.
Royal Australian Air Force
Shapoorji Pallonji Group
SnapEDA
STMicroelectronics
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd
TE Connectivity
Thales SA
TT Electronics plc
U.S. Navy
US Air Force
US Army
US Army Space and Missile Defence Command
US Coast Guard
US Naval Surface Warfare Center
Weifu High-Technology
