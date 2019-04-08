Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 10thof April 2019. ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date SE0012477370 5777 30YMBFU9 27-09-2019 01-10-2019 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718294