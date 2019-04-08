Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 8
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Erika Bannerman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Erika Bannerman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
1112 Ordinary shares
£1.2395
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-04-04
15:36 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON