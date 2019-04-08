sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,397 Euro		-0,006
-0,39 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,405
1,42
11:48
1,408
1,423
11:48
08.04.2019 | 10:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 8

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Erika Bannerman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139

Erika Bannerman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.2395 139
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
1112 Ordinary shares

£1.2395
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-04
15:36 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

© 2019 PR Newswire